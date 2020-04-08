Two Coles County Sheriff's Office employees test positive for coronavirus

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

CHARLESTON — Two employees of the Coles County Sheriff's Office have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release issued Wednesday.

It said one of the employees is a deputy sheriff and the other is a civilian staff member. Both are self-quarantined at home and doing well, the release said.

Also, the release said four other employees who work in the same area are also at home as a precaution. It said the sheriff's office is working with the county health department to identify people with whom the employees have had contact.

In addition, the release said neither of the infected employees works in the corrections division, which supervises jailed inmates. No correctional officers or inmates have displayed symptoms of the coronavirus, it said.

It also said precautions and procedures have been in place at the office and the jail to prevent the spread of the virus. Those include regular sterilization of surfaces and a "drastically reduced" movement in and out of the facility, it said.