Two COVID related deaths reported in Macon County

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department reported two COVID-related death and 348 confirmed cases during the past week.
The reported deaths included a man in his 70s and another man in his 80s. This brings the total number of deaths to 339 since the start of the pandemic.
The county health department also reported that 10 residents with COVID are hospitalized. Two fully vaccinated. Eight had not be up to date on vaccinations.
Macon County's COVID community level was designated as high earlier this week by the Centers for Disease Control. Health officials are recommending additional precaution.
Recommendations include:
- Wear a well-fitted mask indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status.
- Stay up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccines, including booster doses.
- Get tested if you have symptoms.
- Follow CDC recommendations for isolation and quarantine, including getting tested if you are exposed to COVID-19 or have symptoms of COVID-19.
