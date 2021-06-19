Two Decatur crashes leave 3 people dead

DECATUR — Two crashes involving multiple vehicles in Decatur have resulted in the deaths of three people, Decatur police said.

On Saturday morning, two women — ages 30 and 55 — died in a head-on collision along U.S. 36 on the bridge carrying traffic over Lake Decatur. An 89-year-old Decatur resident was killed Friday in a crash involving multiple vehicles on North Monroe Street, police said.

According to a Decatur Police Department news release, the initial investigation on the Saturday crash indicated that a blue Dodge Charger was stopped in the right eastbound driving lane on the bridge around 10:30 a.m. after the driver said it ran out of gas.

A blue Chrysler 200 was eastbound on U.S. 36 in the right driving lane approaching the Dodge. Police said it appears the driver of the Chrysler swerved to the left to avoid striking the Dodge, lost control of the vehicle, crossed the center median and traveled into the westbound lanes of traffic.

A black Toyota Tundra was westbound on U.S. 36 in the right driving lane. The Chrysler and the Toyota struck head on.

Police said the driver of the Chrysler, a 30-year-old female, was pronounced deceased on the scene. The driver of the Toyota, a 61-year-old male, was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. The front seat passenger of the Toyota, a 55-year-old female, was pronounced deceased on scene.

The driver of the Chrysler and front seat passenger of the Toyota were not wearing their seat belts, police said.

The bridge remained closed to traffic until early Saturday afternoon as members of the Fatal Accident Investigation Team investigated the crash scene.

On Friday, police were sent at 12:37 p.m. to North Monroe and West Division streets to respond to the crash, according to a police statement.

The initial investigation found that a 2011 red Chevy Malibu was stopped or slowing down in the left northbound lane of Monroe Street to make a left turn onto Division Street. A black 2010 Nissan was parked in the right lane of Monroe Street, just south of the Malibu.

A 2010 white Chevy Impala, traveling north on Monroe Street in the left lane, struck the rear of the Malibu, police said. This caused the Malibu to enter southbound traffic, where it struck a white 2018 Dodge cargo van that was traveling south. The van then struck a dump truck that was traveling north on Monroe Street in the left lane.

The driver and passenger of the van were taken to a local hospital for treatment. The passenger, an 89-year-old Decatur resident, was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

Members of the Fatal Accident Investigation Team also were called to investigate this crash.

