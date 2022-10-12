Two Decatur police officers shot

DECATUR — Two Decatur police officers were shot early Wednesday morning while conducting the traffic stop, Police Chief Shane Brandel said.

The officers, as well as the suspect who was also shot, were taken to the hospital for treatment, a news release said.

The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of East Walnut Street.

“During the course of the stop, shots were fired and two Decatur police officers were shot,” the release said. “The suspect was also shot during the incident.”

No additional information was available. The investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated.