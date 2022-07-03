Two Decatur women sought by police in separate gun threat incidents

DECATUR — Police said they are seeking two Decatur women involved in separate incidents of making threats with a gun.

Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll with the Decatur Police Department said the first trouble occurred Friday night when a man said a 51-year-old woman pulled a gun and menaced him by pressing the barrel of the weapon against his teeth.

That happened around 10:25 p.m. in the 600 block of West Macon Street where the victim, aged 42, said he had been drinking with the woman, an acquaintance he knew, and several other men.

“They got into a little skirmish and he described the suspect pulling a gun on him,” said Carroll. “He said she put it up to his face and touched him in the teeth with it; she then left the scene.”

Carroll, speaking Sunday, said the incident remained under investigation and the woman was being sought on a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm.

And the detective said officers were called to the scene of another threat made with a gun about 9:25 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of East Curtis Avenue.

Carroll said this time a 22-year-old Decatur woman was accused of pulling a handgun and pointing it at her boyfriend, aged 27, and his 44-year-old mother. Officers dispatched to the location were told the boyfriend had gotten into a dispute with his girlfriend over a car, the disagreement happening in a driveway and witnessed by his mother, when the gun was aimed at both of them.

“The girlfriend also sprayed her boyfriend in the face with some sort of pepper spray,” Carroll added. “She then took off.”

The woman was also being sought Sunday on a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm.

