Two dogs die in Decatur fire

DECATUR — Efforts to revive two dogs discovered while battling a fire Sunday in Decatur were unsuccessful.

"Despite oxygen delivery with pet masks and other resuscitation efforts," the pets did not survive, according to a Decatur Fire Department news release.

Firefighters were called to 5145 Melwood Court just after 5 p.m. Sunday.

Upon their arrival, crews reported heavy smoke and fire coming from a bedroom window.

"Other crews assisted with the fire attack and conducted a primary search for potential victims until it was confirmed that the occupants were not home at the time of the fire," the fire department stated in a press release.

After the fire was under control, fire crews conducted a search to locate hot spots and extinguish fire that had extended into the attic space. No injuries reported, however, two adults were displaced and staying with family members.

The fire is being investigated by the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

The evening fire marked a busy day for firefighters, who were called to a major house fire at 3:48 a.m. Sunday at 2155 N. Charles St. Two adult occupants fled the flames and one was later treated at hospital for smoke inhalation. Fire crews were able to rescue a pet cat.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.