Two lanes in 100 block of East North Street intersection closed until Wednesday

DECATUR— The repair of a watermain failure will slow traffic in the 100 block of East North Street intersection.
Closure of two southbound lanes will remain in place until about 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, according to a new release from the city of Decatur. Motorists near the work zone are asked to use caution and encouraged to see an alternate route.
