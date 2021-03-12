 Skip to main content
Two lanes in 100 block of East North Street intersection closed until Wednesday
DECATUR— The repair of a watermain failure will slow traffic in the 100 block of East North Street intersection.

Closure of two southbound lanes will remain in place until about 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, according to a new release from the city of Decatur. Motorists near the work zone are asked to use caution and encouraged to see an alternate route.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

