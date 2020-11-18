Two Macon County COVID deaths announced on Wednesday

DECATUR — The Macon County Joint Crisis Communication Team announced on Wednesday the passing of two residents with COVID-19.

One resident was a male in his 50s, and the other resident was a female in her 90s.

The team reported 132 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. Since the start of the pandemic, the total number of residents testing positive is 5,603, with 3,696 released from isolation and 1,762 are at home. Fifty residents remain in the hospital and 95 have died.

Earlier Wednesday, the state public health department reported 8,922 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 140 additional deaths. The state has now reported a total of 606,771 cases, including 11,014 deaths, in 102 counties since the pandemic began.

