Two Macon County COVID deaths announced on Wednesday

DECATUR — The
Macon County Joint Crisis Communication Team announced on Wednesday the passing of two residents with COVID-19.
One resident was a male in his 50s, and the other resident was a female in her 90s.
The team reported 132 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. Since the start of the pandemic, the total number of residents testing positive is 5,603, with 3,696 released from isolation and 1,762 are at home. Fifty residents remain in the hospital and 95 have died.
Nov. 18 Macon County COVID-19 death statistics
Nov. 18 Macon County COVID-19 statistics
Earlier Wednesday, the state public health department reported 8,922 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 140 additional deaths. The state has now reported a total of 606,771 cases, including 11,014 deaths, in 102 counties since the pandemic began.
PawPrint Ministries comfort dogs spread joy to senior residents
1 PawPrint Visit 5 05.19.20.JPG
PawPrint Ministries comfort dogs visited at Villa Clara Post Acute in Decatur and Cancer Care Specialists of Central Illinois. The group sang songs to the residents and held up signs of encouragement.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
PawPrint Visit 1 05.19.20.JPG
PawPrint Ministries comfort dogs visited at Villa Clara Post Acute in Decatur and Cancer Care Specialists of Central Illinois. The group sang songs to the residents and held up signs of encouragement.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
PawPrint Visit 2 05.19.20.JPG
PawPrint Ministries comfort dogs visited at Villa Clara Post Acute in Decatur and Cancer Care Specialists of Central Illinois. The group sang songs to the residents and held up signs of encouragement.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
PawPrint Visit 3 05.19.20.JPG
PawPrint Ministries comfort dogs visited at Villa Clara Post Acute in Decatur and Cancer Care Specialists of Central Illinois. The group sang songs to the residents and held up signs of encouragement.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
PawPrint Visit 4 05.19.20.JPG
PawPrint Ministries comfort dogs visited at Villa Clara Post Acute in Decatur and Cancer Care Specialists of Central Illinois. The group sang songs to the residents and held up signs of encouragement.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
PawPrint Visit 6 05.19.20.JPG
PawPrint Ministries comfort dogs visited at Villa Clara Post Acute in Decatur and Cancer Care Specialists of Central Illinois. The group sang songs to the residents and held up signs of encouragement.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
PawPrint Visit 7 05.19.20.JPG
PawPrint Ministries comfort dogs visited at Villa Clara Post Acute in Decatur and Cancer Care Specialists of Central Illinois. The group sang songs to the residents and held up signs of encouragement.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
PawPrint Visit 8 05.19.20.JPG
PawPrint Ministries comfort dogs visited at Villa Clara Post Acute in Decatur and Cancer Care Specialists of Central Illinois. The group sang songs to the residents and held up signs of encouragement.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
PawPrint Visit 9 05.19.20.JPG
PawPrint Ministries comfort dogs visited at Villa Clara Post Acute in Decatur and Cancer Care Specialists of Central Illinois. The group sang songs to the residents and held up signs of encouragement.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
PawPrint Visit 10 05.19.20.JPG
PawPrint Ministries comfort dogs visited at Villa Clara Post Acute in Decatur and Cancer Care Specialists of Central Illinois. The group sang songs to the residents and held up signs of encouragement.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
PawPrint Visit 11 05.19.20.JPG
PawPrint Ministries comfort dogs visited at Villa Clara Post Acute in Decatur and Cancer Care Specialists of Central Illinois. The group sang songs to the residents and held up signs of encouragement.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
PawPrint Visit 12 05.19.20.JPG
PawPrint Ministries comfort dogs visited at Villa Clara Post Acute in Decatur and Cancer Care Specialists of Central Illinois. The group sang songs to the residents and held up signs of encouragement.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
PawPrint Visit 13 05.19.20.JPG
PawPrint Ministries comfort dogs visited at Villa Clara Post Acute in Decatur and Cancer Care Specialists of Central Illinois. The group sang songs to the residents and held up signs of encouragement.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!