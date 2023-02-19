DECATUR — Two Decatur men were lucky to escape with their lives early Saturday after they were ambushed by a gunman in their vehicle and shot at with a weapon one of the victims described as sounding like a submachine gun, police report.

Sgt. Steve Hagemeyer said both men suffered head wounds in the attack around 2:10 a.m., but both injuries were listed as non-life-threatening in reports compiled by officers who worked the case.

“The vehicle was parked in the 1400 block of East Clay Street and the victims said a suspect in a ski mask walked up to the driver’s side of the car and just started shooting into the vehicle,” said Hagemeyer.

“One of the victims said the gun sounded like a machine gun and it looks like we recovered 19 shell casings at the scene.”

The gunman fled after opening fire and Hagemeyer said the victims, the driver aged 30 and his 46-year-old front seat passenger, managed to get into another vehicle and drive themselves to HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment, where they were interviewed by police.

Hagemeyer said both victims were cooperative and gave similar statements about what happened. He said one of the victims lived in the area where the shooting occurred and neither of them said they had any idea why someone would want to attack them.

The case remained under investigation Sunday afternoon and there had been no arrests.

Updated mugshots from the Herald & Review Joseph A. Williams William A. Hosea Randolph Hayes Byron D. Theus Jetrevius O. Jarrett Phillip Gehrken Emmanuel White Aaron L. Hand