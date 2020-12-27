Two Olney women killed after being hit by a truck

OLNEY — Two women were killed Saturday after they were hit by a truck in Olney.

DeAnn C. Richardson, 48, and Judy L. Jourdan, 69, both of Olney, were sitting in the outdoor patio of the Deuce’s Wild Saloon, located at 433 S. West St., Olney, around 8 p.m. when they were struck by a Silverado driven by 60-year-old Michael W. Mattox, of Dundas. Mattox was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The two women were pronounced deceased on scene by the Richland County Coroner’s Office.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to an Illinois State Police preliminary investigation, Mattox was traveling westbound on West North Avenue, approaching South West Street, when his vehicle and ran off roadway and struck the outdoor patio. The two females standing on the patio were hit by the truck.

The 24 most unique town names in Illinois

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.