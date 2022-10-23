 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two Oreana men arrested after dispute, police report

OREANA — An Oct. 15 argument between two Oreana men escalated when one man, age 18, said the other, age 55, hurled a bag at him containing the cremated ashes of a pet dog.

A sworn affidavit from the Macon County Sheriff’s Office said the younger man then admitted to jerking away a “puppy pad” the older man was standing on, causing him to fall over. The 18-year-old told police he helped him up but was then strangled by the older man, whom he knocked to the ground by punching him in the head.

Both were arrested, with the 55-year-old booked on a preliminary charge of aggravated domestic battery while the 18-year-old was booked on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.

A check of Macon County Jail records Sunday showed both have since been released on $5,000 recognizance bonds, which require no bond payment. Their bond conditions forbid contact with each other or living in the same house.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the office of the state’s attorney.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

