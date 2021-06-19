Two people die in head-on crash on Lake Decatur bridge, police say

DECATUR — A stalled car on the U.S. 36 bridge carrying traffic over Lake Decatur led to a collision Saturday morning that left two people dead, police said.

According to a Decatur Police Department news release, the initial investigation revealed that a blue Dodge Charger was stopped in the right eastbound driving lane on the bridge around 10:30 a.m. Saturday after the driver said it ran out of gas.

A blue Chrysler 200 was eastbound on U.S. 36 in the right driving lane approaching the Dodge. The driver of the Chrysler swerved to the left to avoid striking the Dodge, lost control of the vehicle, crossed the center median and traveled into the westbound lanes of traffic.

A black Toyota Tundra was westbound on U.S. 36 in the right driving lane. The Chrysler and the Toyota struck head on.

Police said the driver of the Chrysler, a 30-year-old female, was pronounced deceased on the scene. The driver of the Toyota, a 61-year-old male, was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. The front seat passenger of the Toyota, a 55-year-old female, was pronounced deceased on scene.

The driver of the Chrysler and front seat passenger of the Toyota were not wearing their seat belts, police said.

The bridge remained closed to traffic until early Saturday afternoon as members of the Fatal Accident Investigation Team investigated the crash scene.

