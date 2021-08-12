Two people injured in collision with semitruck in Piatt County

MONTICELLO — Two people were injured Thursday morning when the car they were in collided with a semitruck along Interstate 72 in Piatt County.

According to a preliminary report from the Illinois State Police, Deandre Bowman, 35, of Decatur was eastbound when he lost control of the vehicle he was driving due to rain on the roadway. Police said the car skidded, traveled through the median and struck the front of a westbound semitruck driven by Vladimir Lichvan, 56, of Elmhurst.

The collision occurred around 7:17 a.m. at milepost 172. The roadway was temporarily closed to allow for obstructions to be removed.

Bowman and a passenger in the vehicle, Tyrai L. Sadd, 25, of Chicago were taken to an area hospital for treatment. Bowman was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and operating an uninsured vehicle. Sadd was ticketed for possession of open alcohol by a passenger.

