Two people killed in Shelby County crash

SHELBYVILLE — Illinois State Police are investigating the deaths of  two men involved in crash with a semitruck Wednesday afternoon just outside of Findlay.  

Officials said in a news release that a van driven by Matthew Mau, 38, of Chatham, was westbound on 2100 North Road approaching the intersection of Illinois 128 in Shelby County. 

At approximately 1:23 p.m. Mau failed to stop at the intersection and struck the driver side of a southbound semitruck driven by Louis Hankins, 59, of Shumway. 

Mau and his passenger, Morgan Wickham, 26, of Springfield, were killed in the crash. Hankins was not injured. 

