Two residents relocated after Decatur fire

DECATUR - Two residents were relocated after firefighters responded Tuesday afternoon to a house fire in the 900 block of West Decatur Street.

The Decatur Fire Department received a call at 3:43 p.m. about a fire in a bedroom and the first company arrived minutes later to find light smoke coming out of a two and half story home, according to a statement from the department.

Crews moved a hose line to the second floor and quickly extinguished the fire after discovering flames running up a wall and extending to the attic. The residence was then ventilated to remove trapped smoke.

It was later determined that the fire was confined to an upstairs bedroom with the attic, first floor and basement all checked for extension.

The two residents were not injured.

Officials cleared the scene after 4 p.m. The cause remains under investigation by the State Fire Marshal.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.