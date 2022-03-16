 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Two residents relocated after Decatur fire

  • 0

DECATUR - Two residents were relocated after firefighters responded Tuesday afternoon to a house fire in the 900 block of West Decatur Street.

The Decatur Fire Department received a call at 3:43 p.m. about a fire in a bedroom and the first company arrived minutes later to find light smoke coming out of a two and half story home, according to a statement from the department. 

Crews moved a hose line to the second floor and quickly extinguished the fire after discovering flames running up a wall and extending to the attic. The residence was then ventilated to remove trapped smoke.

Watch now: Richland freezes tuition for coming year

It was later determined that the fire was confined to an upstairs bedroom with the attic, first floor and basement all checked for extension.

People are also reading…

The two residents were not injured. 

Officials cleared the scene after 4 p.m. The cause remains under investigation by the State Fire Marshal. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

How the Royals share their political feelings with their fashion

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News