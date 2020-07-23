You are the owner of this article.
Two Shelby County residents test positive for coronavirus
SHELBYVILLE — The Shelby County Health Department on Thursday reported two new positive cases of coronavirus.

They were identified as a 27-year-old female healthcare worker who is asymptomatic and a 54-year-old female with moderate symptoms.

The two new cases bring the county's total to 33.

The health department says social distancing, thoroughly washing hands and avoiding touching the face with unwashed hands are the best ways to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease. 

