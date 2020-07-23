Two Shelby County residents test positive for coronavirus

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SHELBYVILLE — The Shelby County Health Department on Thursday reported two new positive cases of coronavirus.

They were identified as a 27-year-old female healthcare worker who is asymptomatic and a 54-year-old female with moderate symptoms.

The two new cases bring the county's total to 33.

The health department says social distancing, thoroughly washing hands and avoiding touching the face with unwashed hands are the best ways to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

