Two Shelby County residents test positive for coronavirus

SHELBYVILLE — The Shelby County Health Department on Thursday reported two new positive cases of coronavirus.
They were identified as a 27-year-old female healthcare worker who is asymptomatic and a 54-year-old female with moderate symptoms.
The two new cases bring the county's total to 33.
The health department says social distancing, thoroughly washing hands and avoiding touching the face with unwashed hands are the best ways to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease.
31 photos from the Herald & Review archives
The Bowl
Cancer Society Celebrity Auction
Holy Family Catholic Church
Helicopter rescue
Caterpillar Power Parade
Water pump
Orlando Hotel Garage
Decatur Fire Department
Oreana Fire Protection District
Country Club of Decatur
Calvary Cemetery
Field Artillery battalion
Hotel Orlando
Sons and Daughters of Ireland
Ozark Air Lines
St. Patrick's Day Parade
Water pumps
Oreana settlers
Ozone Club
Pipe organ
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
Decatur Container Corp.
Brown's Business College
Oxford House
Niantic caboose
Rabbit workshop
Oreana water tower
Hawthorne Lodge
Oreana Youth League
Niantic Centennial
Iris flowers
Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.