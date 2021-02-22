Two woman from Macon County died from COVID-19

DECATUR — Health officials reported the passing of two Macon County residents from COVID-19 related complications.

Two women, both in their 70s, passed away during the weekend.

The Macon County Health Department on Monday said the passing brings the county total number of COVID-related deaths to 181. Additionally, eight newly-confirmed cases of the virus in the county were reported since Friday, totaling 9,486 since the pandemic began.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday reported 1,246 newly confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus disease in Illinois, including 34 additional deaths.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Monday that the state will move ahead with plans to expand vaccine eligibility under Phase 1B of its vaccination plan later this week.

In an unrelated Monday news conference, Pritzker said the Thursday eligibility expansion will include individuals aged 16 and older who have comorbidities, disabilities and underlying conditions. Residents will not be required to provide proof of an underlying condition in order to receive a vaccine, he said.