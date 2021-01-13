'Uber of snow removal' app arrives in Decatur

The debate is heated as the House of Representatives sets up a vote to impeach President Donald Trump. Democrats and a few Republicans say Trump must be removed immediately after he egged on a violent mob of supporters a week ago who then stormed the Capitol. The insurrection happened as som…

DECATUR — Hate to shovel snow? Decatur homeowners now have access to an on-demand snow-removal service.

Gene Caballero, owner of GreenPal, described his business as "Uber for lawn care" where vendors bid on jobs without having to talk with the homeowner face-to-face. Snow removal is a new service added to the company's already-existing service of on-demand lawn mowing.

"Homeowners can list their snow removal needs with their desired service date," Caballero said. "Snow removal companies then bid on the property based on the Google street and aerial images and any other details the homeowner provides."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The owners then choose who to work with based on vendor ratings, reviews and pricing. Payment is conducted through the GreenPal app and requires the vendor to send a time-stamped picture of the finished work. The transaction not being done face-to-face is a good way to prevent the spread of COVID-19, as the industry has commonly been a cash business, Caballero said.

"Over 30% of GreenPal customers are over the age of 60," he said. "That demographic is the most susceptible to contracting COVID-19 and falling fatally ill from it."