'Unattended cooking' cause of Decatur apartment fire

DECATUR — No injuries were reported following a fire in a three-story apartment building.

Fire crews were dispatched to the building in the 3700 block of North Woodford Street just before 9 p.m. Wednesday, the Decatur Fire Department said in a statement early Thursday.

Smoke was coming from the front of the building and the fire was quickly brought under control, the statement said. Tenants were able to go back inside after the building was ventilated.

The statement listed "unattended cooking" as the cause. The fire is under investigation.

