Unattended cooking sparks Decatur house fire

“Fire crews made an aggressive attack at the rear of the structure and were able to knock down the bulk of the fire from the exterior,” the statement added.
“An additional hand line was advanced into the structure to extinguish the remainder of the fire. The first arriving truck company set ground ladders to the roof and cut vent holes to exhaust heat and smoke from inside the structure.”
Firefighters reported that one adult and three children were displaced by the fire and the American Red Cross assisted them with emergency accommodation. Damage to the structure and contents is estimated at costing $6,500.
PHOTOS: Decatur firefighters perform training exercises at future site of fire station No. 5
Sprague_Kerrick 10.4.18.jpg
Weber_Cody 10.4.18.jpg
Smith_Mike 10.4.18.jpg
Emmerd_Mike 10.4.18.jpg
Decatur Fire Dept training drills 1 10.4.18.jpg
Decatur Fire Dept training drills 2 10.4.18.jpg
Decatur Fire Dept training drills 3 10.4.18.jpg
Decatur Fire Dept training drills 4 10.4.18.jpg
Decatur Fire Dept training drills 5 10.4.18.jpg
Decatur Fire Dept training drills 6 10.4.18.jpg
Decatur Fire Dept training drills 7 10.4.18.jpg
Decatur Fire Dept training drills 8 10.4.18.jpg
Decatur Fire Dept training drills 9 10.4.18.jpg
Decatur Fire Dept training drills 10 10.4.18.jpg
Decatur Fire Dept training drills 12 10.4.18.jpg
Decatur Fire Dept training drills 13 10.4.18.jpg
Decatur Fire Dept training drills 14 10.4.18.jpg
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid