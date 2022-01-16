 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Unattended cooking sparks Decatur house fire

DECATUR — Firefighters said a fire sparked by “unattended cooking” burned a family out of their Decatur home Saturday evening.

The alarm was raised at 7:22 p.m. and, in a statement, fire crews said they arrived to find heavy smoke billowing from the roof eaves and the open front door of the house at 1812 E. Johns Ave.

“Fire crews made an aggressive attack at the rear of the structure and were able to knock down the bulk of the fire from the exterior,” the statement added.

“An additional hand line was advanced into the structure to extinguish the remainder of the fire. The first arriving truck company set ground ladders to the roof and cut vent holes to exhaust heat and smoke from inside the structure.”

Firefighters reported that one adult and three children were displaced by the fire and the American Red Cross assisted them with emergency accommodation. Damage to the structure and contents is estimated at costing $6,500.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

