Unhappy ex-girlfriend targets woman's car with a brick, police report

DECATUR — A Decatur woman who found her ex-boyfriend hiding in the home of his current girlfriend became upset and hurled a landscaping brick through the windshield of the other woman’s car, police report.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said patrol officers were called to the female victim’s home on the night of Dec. 14.

The 28-year-old woman who lives there said she had seen the 26-year-old former girlfriend arrive at her house. “(She) advised that (the ex-girlfriend) is upset because her ex-boyfriend is now with her,” the affidavit said. The woman then described watching as the brick was thrown at her car and told police the glass would cost at least $800 to replace.

Officers then went to the home of the former girlfriend who, according to police, did not try to deny what she had done.

The woman said she had actually thrown the brick at the front door but it had bounced off and struck the windshield. “(She) said that made her upset so she struck the windshield with the landscaping brick again,” the affidavit said.

“She advised it was a mistake and she knows it was wrong.”

She was booked on a preliminary charge of criminal damage. Macon County Jail records show the woman was released from custody on $3,000 recognizance bail (which does not require a cash bond payment) six minutes after being booked into the jail.

Bail conditions forbid her from going to the current girlfriend’s home or having any contact with the woman.

