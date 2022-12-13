Unwanted gun gift earns son 2 years in prison

DECATUR — Nicholas A. Barrett, the Decatur adult son who gave his father a firearm gift he didn’t want, is now starting a two-year prison sentence.

Barrett, 31, was sentenced Friday in Macon County Circuit Court after pleading guilty to a charge of being a felon in possession of a weapon. The case had been set for a jury trial Monday until Barrett changed his mind and entered the guilty plea.

He was arrested on Aug. 12 after walking up to his father carrying a .50 caliber black powder long gun in a guitar case and handing it to his father, who was about to celebrate his 54th birthday.

“(The father) advised Nicholas pulled the gun out of the guitar case and said ‘Here is an early birthday present,'” said Decatur Police Officer Joe Oberheim, who signed a sworn affidavit.

“(The father) stated the gun has been left inside of the garage since Nicholas brought it home.”

A 48-year-old witness confirmed the father's version of events, Oberheim said. He quoted the witness as saying Barrett had first asked “If anybody knew how to play a guitar” before opening the case and presenting his father with the heavy caliber weapon.

The father had not wanted the gun and police said he also knew his son wasn’t supposed to possess a firearm. Barrett is a felon who was sentenced to 18 months in prison in October of 2021 after pleading guilty to a charge of identity theft.

Oberheim said the defendant’s father called his son’s parole officer to report the weapon and the father also said he no longer wanted his Decatur home listed for his son’s parole address.

Barrett has been held in the Macon County Jail since his arrest and the time spent in custody will count towards lessening the length of his prison sentence.

