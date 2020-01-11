Up to 2 inches of snow possible Saturday night

BLOOMINGTON — Gusty winds and falling temperatures made an otherwise rainy Saturday into one that became downright nasty.

Forecasters said up to 2 inches of snow were possible in McLean County throughout the night, with a winter weather advisory in effect until midnight. An inch or less of snow was expected in Macon and Coles counties.

"We haven't seen any significant changes" in the forecast, said meteorologist Ben Deubelbeiss of the National Weather Service in Lincoln. He cautioned roads would be "pretty slippery," particularly on bridges and overpasses.

Rain fell through much of the day in central and east-central Illinois, with some areas reporting more than 4 inches of rain by mid-morning. A flood warning for the Mackinaw River near Congerville is in effect from Sunday morning through Monday evening. In addition, minor flooding is expected along the Sangamon River at Monticello by early Sunday.

In Shelby County, almost 6 inches of rain caused an 8-foot hole in a county road, the National Weather Service said.

