 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Update: Armed standoff in Decatur has ended, sheriff says

  • 0

6 P.M. UPDATE: Sheriff Jim Root said the standoff has ended with more details to come.

*****

DECATUR — Police revealed Tuesday afternoon that the heavy concentration of officers in the area of West Main Street and Fairview Avenue is due to an armed standoff with a man barricaded inside a house.

Macon County Sheriff Jim Root said the man is holed up inside a home in the 1300 block of West Main Street. 

“It started right at 9 a.m. when we were serving papers to evict him,” said Root. “He is the only person in there besides us and he is armed.”

Recommended for you…

Root said police negotiators were speaking with the man as the standoff went into its fifth hour mid Tuesday afternoon.

Areas of the roadway near the situation were blocked off and firefighters and EMTs stood by in case they were needed.

This story will be updated.

Jim Root

Root

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

0 Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Unbelievable! This is the moment after a gunman opened fire in a crowd in Philadelphia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News