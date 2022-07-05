Update: Armed standoff in Decatur has ended, sheriff says

6 P.M. UPDATE: Sheriff Jim Root said the standoff has ended with more details to come.

*****

DECATUR — Police revealed Tuesday afternoon that the heavy concentration of officers in the area of West Main Street and Fairview Avenue is due to an armed standoff with a man barricaded inside a house.

Macon County Sheriff Jim Root said the man is holed up inside a home in the 1300 block of West Main Street.

“It started right at 9 a.m. when we were serving papers to evict him,” said Root. “He is the only person in there besides us and he is armed.”

Root said police negotiators were speaking with the man as the standoff went into its fifth hour mid Tuesday afternoon.

Areas of the roadway near the situation were blocked off and firefighters and EMTs stood by in case they were needed.

This story will be updated.

