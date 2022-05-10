UPDATE: Arrest made in Decatur homicide

DECATUR — An arrest has been made in connection with the fatal shooting of a Decatur woman Monday night.

Decatur police said Darius R. Coffie, 29, was taken into custody Tuesday in Springfield by the U.S. Marshals Service and Springfield police after a brief chase.

He remains held in the Sangamon County Jail pending his transfer to Macon County. A warrant for his arrest carried a $10 million bond.

Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day identified the victim as Shyann S. Foster. In a news release, the coroner said the 25-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting in the 1300 block of North Walnut Grove Avenue. Decatur police were called to the scene at approximately 7:29 p.m. to a report of multiple gunshots.

Day said an autopsy showed Foster died from "multiple gunshot wounds to the head and extremities." An inquest is pending.

Police have appealed for anyone with information about the killing to come forward. They can contact officers directly at 217-424-2711 or call Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

