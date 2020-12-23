 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Authorities identify Decatur man found fatally shot Tuesday night in car
alert top story

DECATUR — Authorities have identified the man found shot to death in a car Tuesday night in Decatur as Jayleon Cummings.

"The preliminary cause of death is listed as multiple gunshot wounds of the head and chest," Macon County Coroner Michael Day said in a news release.

Cummings, 20, of Decatur, was found by police in the driver's seat of a vehicle in the 200 block of West Leafland Avenue at about 9:58 p.m. while responding to reports of shots having been fired.

In a news release issued this morning, Decatur police said the homicide was under investigation but provided no suspect information.

Police are encouraging anyone with information about this homicide to call the department at (217) 424-2734 or Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-8477.

