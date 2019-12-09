UPDATE: Authorities identify man who died in Charleston house fire

CHARLESTON — Authorities have identified the man who died Monday morning in a Charleston house fire as 75-year-old Wilburn Hutson.

Coles County Coroner Ed Schniers said the cause of death hasn't been determined. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

According to a Charleston Fire Department news release, fire crews found the deceased man inside the home at 411 N. Fourth St. after being called to the fire just after 6:30 a.m.

The news release said the cause of the fire appears to be accidental but it's still under investigation by the Illinois State Fire Marshal's Office and the coroner's office.

The fire damage was limited, the release stated, but there was smoke and water damage throughout the house. Fire crews were at the scene until about 10 a.m. Monday, the news release said.

The release also said the fire department received assistance with the fire from Charleston police, the Mattoon Fire Department and Ameren Corp.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0