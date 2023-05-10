DECATUR — A jury Wednesday afternoon found Joseph Luckee Williams guilty of trying to kill a Decatur cop by firing at her with a submachine gun.

It took the Macon County Circuit Court jurors just two hours and 19 minutes to come back with the guilty verdict on the charge of attempted murder. They also convicted the 24-year-old defendant, who had represented himself, on eight other charges ranging from the aggravated discharge of a gun to being a felon in possession of an automatic weapon.

Jurors heard how Patrol Officer Stephanie Vail had been in a foot chase with Williams around 2:30 a.m. on January 8 of 2022 when he turned around and fired at her. The bullet struck a fence and fragmented, peppering Vail’s face with bloody wounds before Williams' weapon jammed. During the trial Vail described her ordeal in emotional, tear-streaked testimony.

Commenting after the verdicts came down at 2:53 p.m. Police Chief Shane Brandel — who was in the courtroom — said he was gratified by the outcome of the case, which he said also showed the emotional toll the difficult and dangerous job of policing takes on those who protect and serve us.

“Think about that,” he said of facing the prospect of imminent death when someone points a submachine gun at you and pulls the trigger.

“We’re human beings just like everyone else and someone tried to kill her,” he said of Vail. “So how easy is that to process, right? And the fact that by luck, grace, divine intervention, whatever you want to call it, only one shot was able to be fired.”

Brandel pointed out the magazine in the handgun modified to fire on full auto held a total of 33 rounds. “The fact that the gun malfunctioned was remarkable and may very well have saved her life,” he added.

The chief said what happened to Vail underlines the risk all officers face when they put on a uniform and head out on patrol in a city that has seen cops seizing increasing numbers of guns, some of them submachine guns.

“Your own mortality sinks in when things like this happen,” he said of Vail’s attempted murder.

He also praised the jury for their verdicts and said there could not have been a better outcome in the case from the police point of view. Referring to Williams middle name, he added, “Luckee is not going to be so lucky anymore, is he?”

Judge Jeffrey Geisler scheduled sentencing for June 22 and Williams now faces the prospect of up to 80 years on the attempted murder charge alone with an enhancement of 20 years because he used a firearm in the crime.

The defendant remains in the custody of the Macon County Jail.

2023 mugshots from the Herald & Review Lourash Hirstein Phillip Gehrken Joseph A. Williams Jetrevius O. Jarrett Edwards King-Woods Wilson