UPDATE: East William Street Road reopened to traffic

2:45 p.m. UPDATE 

East William Street Road (Illinois 105) between North Illini Road and South Oakley Road is open to traffic, the Illinois State Police have announced.

No additional details about the crash were released.

DECATUR — A crash has closed East William Street Road (Illinois 105) between North Illini Road and South Oakley Road, Illinois State Police said.

In a news release issued shortly before 7 a.m., authorities said the road will be closed “over the next several hours,” requiring motorists to find an alternate route.

Contact Scott Perry at (217) 421-7976. Follow him on Twitter: @scottperry66

