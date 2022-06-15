UPDATE: Forsyth woman appears in court on charges of causing baby's death

FORSYTH — A sobbing Taylor D. Burris, the Forsyth woman facing preliminary charges she inflicted fatal injuries on a seven-week-old baby by shaking it, appeared in court Wednesday to be be told her bail was being set at $250,000.

The female baby was identified as Maren Gallagher with a home address of Bement, according to a news release from Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon. He said the baby died at 3:11 a.m. on May 18 at HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.

Macon County Circuit Court Judge Rodney Forbes told Burris, 24, that he had reviewed police statements against her and found probable cause for her arrest. She has been booked on charges of aggravated battery to a child resulting in death, involuntary manslaughter and endangering the life and health of a child.

Forbes went with the recommendation of Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter in setting bail, and Rueter told the court it wasn’t easy to come up with an appropriate amount.

“Judge, it’s a difficult one because Ms. Burris has no priors but (this case) involves the death of a very young child,” said Rueter.

“She has strong ties to the community and I think she was ultimately honest with the police in terms of what happened, so I am going to recommend $250,000.”

Chief Public Defender Michelle Sanders had argued for bail set at $150,000, and said that reflected Burris’s strong local ties. “She has numerous family and friends here today to support her so she does not pose a flight risk,” noted Sanders, referring a large group of mostly women watching intently from the public benches.

“And it’s not the kind of incident that is going to be repeated,” said Sanders, referring to the charges. “So we do think $150,000 is sufficient to protect the public and secure her attendance.”

According to a news release from Lt. Jamie Belcher at the Macon County Sheriff's Office, emergency medical services and deputies were dispatched shortly after 2 p.m. on May 17 to an in-home daycare located in the 100 block of Valerian Drive in Forsyth regarding an unresponsive child. The first responders located baby Maren and immediately rushed her to hospital.

During an investigation, Detective Sergeant Dale Pope and an Illinois Department of Children and Family Services investigator concluded the baby had not died of natural causes, Belcher said.

"Suspicions were developed regarding the circumstances of this child’s death," he added.

On Tuesday, another interview was conducted with Burris. "During this interview, a confession was obtained from (her) that she became frustrated the child would not quit crying and she shook her in an attempt to quiet the child," said Belcher.

Allmon, the Sangamon Coroner, noted in his news release about the case that the final autopsy report on the baby is not done and the “official cause of death is still pending additional studies.”

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

