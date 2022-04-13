UPDATE: Interstate 72 traffic being diverted in Macon County

Illinois State Police, the Illinois Department of Transportation and other emergency responders are on the scene of a semitruck crash in the eastbound lane at milepost 154. State Police said the truck struck concrete barriers in a construction zone.
State Police are urging caution and for motorists to seek an alternate route.
