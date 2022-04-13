 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UPDATE: Interstate 72 traffic being diverted in Macon County

ARGENTA — Traffic along Interstate 72 will be diverted to Illinois 48 for an extended period while crews replace damaged concrete barriers near the Cisco/Weldon exit.

I-72 to get upgrades in Macon County

Illinois State Police, the Illinois Department of Transportation and other emergency responders are on the scene of a semitruck crash in the eastbound lane at milepost 154. State Police said the truck struck concrete barriers in a construction zone.

State Police are urging caution and for motorists to seek an alternate route.

