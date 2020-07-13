UPDATE: Lanes reopened after Logan County crash involving power lines

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

UPDATE 11:45 a.m. Illinois State Police say all lanes are now open on U.S. 136 after a crash involving power lines in northern Logan County.

However, traffic is flowing slower than usual around the scene, which is about four miles east of Interstate 155. Drivers are urged to use caution when approaching the area.

10:45 a.m. Illinois State Police are asking drivers to take an alternative route to avoid a crash involving power lines on U.S. 136 in northern Logan County.

State police said shortly after 10:30 a.m. that troopers were on the scene of the crash, roughly four miles east of Interstate 155, near Union Road.

The roadway was completely blocked by power lines and debris, police said.

This is a developing story that will be updated when more information is available.

