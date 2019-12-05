You are the owner of this article.
UPDATE: Man in Decatur motel shooting dies from injuries
DECATUR — Police are investigating a fatal shooting of a 21-year-old man on Thursday. 

Sgt. Steve Caroll on Thursday afternoon said the victim was not on the scene of the Decatur Inn at 3035 N. Water St. when officers responded to a report of shots fired at 1:40 p.m. He later arrived in a private vehicle at a local hospital, Caroll said.

Caroll confirmed in a phone interview that the shooting took place inside of a room at the motel. 

Decatur police on Thursday evening issued a statement saying the man died from the injuries at 8:30 p.m. The name will be released once relatives are notified, police said.

An autopsy is planned. Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers (217) 423-TIPS (8477) or (217) 424-2734.

A person who answered the phone at Decatur Inn said no one was immediately available to comment. 

