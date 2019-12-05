UPDATE: Man in Decatur motel shooting dies from injuries

DECATUR — Police are investigating a fatal shooting of a 21-year-old man on Thursday.

Sgt. Steve Caroll on Thursday afternoon said the victim was not on the scene of the Decatur Inn at 3035 N. Water St. when officers responded to a report of shots fired at 1:40 p.m. He later arrived in a private vehicle at a local hospital, Caroll said.

Caroll confirmed in a phone interview that the shooting took place inside of a room at the motel.

Decatur police on Thursday evening issued a statement saying the man died from the injuries at 8:30 p.m. The name will be released once relatives are notified, police said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

An autopsy is planned. Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers (217) 423-TIPS (8477) or (217) 424-2734.

A person who answered the phone at Decatur Inn said no one was immediately available to comment.

2019 mug shots from the Herald & Review

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.