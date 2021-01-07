Update: Man reported missing in Decatur has been found, police say

DECATUR — Police say Michael Sibert, previously reported missing, was successfully located Thursday around 1 p.m.

The Decatur Police Department said the 48-year-old was missing since about 1 a.m. Thursday and provided a description of what the man was wearing and where he was last seen.

Lt. Brian Cleary said the man was in good health when he was found.

Anyone in the public was encouraged to call (217) 424-2711 with any information.

