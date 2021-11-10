Update: Man wounded in Mound Road drive-by in critical condition

DECATUR — Police on Wednesday said a man wounded in a drive-by shooting at Water Street and Mound Road is in critical condition.

Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland said the 32-year-old victim was found Tuesday with life-threatening gunshot wounds to the neck. Officers were dispatched there at 3:14 p.m.

Copeland said witnesses described a male passenger in a gray minivan opening fire on the vehicle the victim was driving, after which the minivan fled the area and the victim’s vehicle crashed into another vehicle occupied by a 34-year-old female and her two children, ages 6 and 9.

The occupants of that vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash.

The shooting victim was transported to Decatur Memorial Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Copeland said the shooting does not appear to have been a “random act” and the investigation into this incident will continue.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Decatur Police Department at 217-424-2711 or Crimestopppers at (217) 423-TIPS.

