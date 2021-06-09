Update: Names of 2 killed in Christian County crash released

CHRISTIAN COUNTY — A Morrisonville couple died in crash Tuesday afternoon at 500E and 500N in Christian County, said Illinois State Police.

The man, identified as 95-year-old Carl Adden, was driving a 2006 Cadillac DTS north on Christian County 500E and approaching the intersection with 500N at about 1 p.m. Tuesday. His wife, Isabelle Adden, 92, was a passenger in the vehicle.

A 25-year-old man from Athens was driving a 2021 truck-tractor semi-trailer, traveling east on 500N approaching the intersection with 500E. The driver of the Cadillac didn't stop at a stop sign, went into the intersection and was struck by the semi, police said.

Carl Adden was ejected and pronounced dead on scene at about 2 p.m. by the Christian County coroner.

Isabelle Adden was flown to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries where she succumbed to her injuries at approximately 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The semi driver reported no injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

