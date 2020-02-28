UPDATE: 2nd story of vacant Decatur house collapses during fire Friday; considered 'complete loss'

DECATUR — Fire gutted a vacant house in the 800 block of North Edward Street on Friday. The cause is under investigation. No one was hurt.

The Decatur Fire Department responded to the house at 7:16 p.m. and found the second floor on fire. Crews went inside but had to evacuate "when conditions did not improve," according to an incident report.

"Shortly thereafter the roof and the second floor collapsed into the structure," the report said.

Flames could be seen coming from the roof shortly before 8 p.m. and firefighters were using a ladder to hose down the top of the structure. People were gathered watching the efforts, and smoke could be smelled throughout the downtown area.

The house was valued at $24,000 and "is considered a complete loss," the report said.

