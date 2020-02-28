You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
UPDATE: 2nd story of vacant Decatur house collapses during fire Friday; considered 'complete loss'
0 comments
top story

UPDATE: 2nd story of vacant Decatur house collapses during fire Friday; considered 'complete loss'

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Fire gutted a vacant house in the 800 block of North Edward Street on Friday. The cause is under investigation. No one was hurt.

The Decatur Fire Department responded to the house at 7:16 p.m. and found the second floor on fire. Crews went inside but had to evacuate "when conditions did not improve," according to an incident report. 

"Shortly thereafter the roof and the second floor collapsed into the structure," the report said. 

Flames could be seen coming from the roof shortly before 8 p.m. and firefighters were using a ladder to hose down the top of the structure. People were gathered watching the efforts, and smoke could be smelled throughout the downtown area. 

The house was valued at $24,000 and "is considered a complete loss," the report said.

Download PDF 1

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @allison0512

0 comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+5
As markets tumble on coronavirus threat, Illinois health officials discuss preparedness plans
Government and Politics

As markets tumble on coronavirus threat, Illinois health officials discuss preparedness plans

  • Updated

The coronavirus outbreak began to look more like a worldwide economic crisis Friday as anxiety about the disease emptied shops and amusement parks, canceled events, cut trade and travel and dragged already slumping financial markets even lower.  Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said state and local public health agencies are fully prepared to respond if the disease should spread further here.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News