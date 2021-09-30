 Skip to main content
breaking top story

Update: New details about Decatur warehouse fire released

DECATUR – An investigation is underway after a Dumpster fire was reported Wednesday night outside a warehouse in Decatur.

The Decatur Fire Department in a statement said crews responded to a report after 11 p.m. that the rear of a warehouse at 2380 Millikin Parkway was on fire.

Crews forced their way towards the back of the building, where the found a heavy fire in the Dumpster that extended into the warehouse loading dock and ignited the weather seals above eight overhead doors.

While they extinguished the fire, the Springfield Fire Department also helped check the interior extension of building, supplying water, and ventilating the remaining smoke from the 280,000-square foot-warehouse.  

No injuries were reported and the damage is still to be determined. The cause of the fire is also unknown and is being investigated by the Illinois State Fire Marshal.

