UPDATE: Northbound I-57 near Arcola has reopened

8:45 a.m.: The roadway has reopened, State Police said.

*****

ARCOLA — Northbound Interstate 57 near Arcola is being diverted because of multiple jackknifed semitrucks in the roadway, Illinois State Police said.

Traffic is being detoured onto U.S. 45 at exit 203 (Arcola).

State Police are warning motorists to exercise due caution and seek an alternate route if traveling in the area.

