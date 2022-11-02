UPDATE: Pana students available for pickup after lockdown

PANA — UPDATE, 2:27 p.m. Pana High School students are available for pickup following a lockdown of the school earlier this afternoon.

In an updated letter released to parents of Pana students, Superintendent Jason Bauer wrote that all high school students had been safely transported to designated safe locations as of approximately 1:38 p.m. this afternoon. The lockdown at Pana Jr. High has also officially been lifted.

High School students may now be picked up at either of the two following locations:

First United Pentecostal Church, 910 E. 6th Street Pana, IL 62557

Church of the Nazarene, 1200 E. 6th Street Pana, IL 62557

"We are grateful to the multiple agencies that assisted with evacuation efforts this afternoon," Bauer wrote in the letter, adding again that all students and faculty are safe.

1:30 p.m. — Pana High School is on lockdown after a note reading “There is a shooter in the school right now" was found on a bathroom stall, the Pana School District superintendent wrote in a letter to parents Wednesday afternoon.

In the letter, posted to the school district website just before 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Superintendent Jason Bauer wrote that the Pana Police Department has been contacted and is assisting the school administration in dismissing students "in a safe, secure, and calm manner."

All school staff and students are currently safe, Bauer said.

As of the letter's release, students were in the process of being transported to the safe locations indicated by the school's crisis management plan.

Pana Junior High is also on a lockdown as a precautionary measure.

Bauer said the district will provide more information "as it becomes available" regarding where to pick up high school students when the school day is over.

"We are grateful to the Pana Police Department for their quick and timely response," Bauer's letter read. "Everyone is currently safe. As always, the safety and well-being of our students and staff is our number one priority."

This story will be updated.