Update: Police say suspect in fatal Decatur stabbing in custody

A stabbing in the 200 block of Eldorado Street in Decatur is investigated on Monday. 

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
DECATUR — A stabbing Monday morning led to an hours-long search for the suspect, who was described as "armed and dangerous" by the authorities here. 

The victim, a 34-year-old man, was found by police with a stab wound to the neck at West Eldorado and North Union streets​ at about 6:30 a.m. Monday, police said. He died at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Police said the suspect, Paul D. Outland, 54, was last seen in the 900 block of North Monroe Street on Monday afternoon. He was later arrested in the 1300 block of North 18th Street, the police said. 

Authorities did not release details about a possible motive in the stabbing, but said it was not a random act and that the victim and Outland know each other.

Outland faces a preliminary charge of first-degree murder, police said. Preliminary charges are reviewed by the Macon County State's Attorney's Office.

Streets around Eldorado were closed Monday morning as police investigated the scene.

The Macon County coroner will release the name of the victim once family members have been notified, police said. ​

​Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Decatur Police Detective Bureau at 217-424-2734 or Crimestoppers at 217-423-TIPS. Tips may also be texted to DPD333.​

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

