UPDATE: Pursuit of stolen vehicle ends with two arrests in Decatur

DECATUR – Two suspects were arrested Thursday in connection with a stolen vehicle and pursuit that ended with a crash near the 600 block of South Haworth Avenue.

According to a Macon County Sheriff’s Office news release, a vehicle reported stolen in Forsyth was observed in Warrensburg shortly before noon, prompting Police Chief Greg Wheeler to give chase. The pursuit grew to include county deputies.

The pursuit ended when the vehicle crashed near Haworth Avenue and Tuttle Street in Decatur and two suspects fled from the vehicle on foot, according to the sheriff’s office.

With help from the Decatur Police Department, both suspects were located and taken into custody around 12:20 p.m., the release said.

1 p.m.

DECATUR – Local law enforcement are staged in the 600 block of South Haworth Avenue as the search continues for suspects wanted in connection with a stolen vehicle.

According to the Macon County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were in pursuit of a stolen truck around 12 p.m. Thursday that later crashed near the area of Haworth and Tuttle Street in Decatur.

The investigation is still on going and the area is closed off.

This story will be updated.

