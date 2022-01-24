 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

UPDATE: Southbound Interstate 57 near Mattoon partially reopened

  • 0

MATTOON — Illinois State Police are reporting that one lane of southbound Interstate 57 in Coles County is open following an accident involving a semitruck.

A semitruck crashed early Monday, slowing traffic in the southbound lane.

The crash, which resulted in debris on the roadways, occurred near milepost 187, near Mattoon.

The clean up is expected to take approximately one to two hours so the vehicle recovery can be done.

Emergency officials are warning drivers to expect delays and to drive carefully through this area.

Donnette Beckett's 5 favorite stories of 2021

The year of the come-backs was bound to be eventful, even if the reporters were able to return to their standard beats. As a reporter who focuses on entertainment and dining, I was eager for theaters and restaurants open again. A few other events made the year exciting as well.

The end of the Decatur Celebration

The end of the Decatur Celebration

It may be difficult to find someone who was more disappointed then me after the announcement that the Decatur Celebration was done. This was m…

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Syria prison attack kills more than 100, clashes ongoing

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News