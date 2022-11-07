UPDATE: Use of police deadly force justified in Decatur man's death

DECATUR — The Macon County State’s Attorney has ruled that use of deadly force was justified by Decatur police officers and a Macon County Sheriff’s Office deputy who shot to death an armed suspect who had opened fire on them first.

Scott Rueter announced the results Monday of his review into the Oct. 12 death of Jamontey O. Neal, 32, seen in dramatic police video pulling and firing a gun after his vehicle was intercepted in a traffic stop in the early morning hours.

“I am of the opinion that the officers’ use of force in this situation was not in violation of the laws of the State of Illinois and unfortunately a necessary response to the actions of the deceased,” Rueter said.

Two Decatur police officers were shot and wounded in the exchange of close-range gunfire with Neal.

Rueter said he based his legal opinion on a careful review of officer body cam and squad car video, and after plowing through reports from the officers involved and a separate investigation carried out by the Illinois State Police.

Rueter said not only did Neal fire first, but he used two weapons, reaching to grab another after the first handgun jammed. And Rueter said Decatur police Sgt. Timothy Wittmer, who can be seen on video coming within a fraction of an inch of death after a passing bullet ruffled his hair, had even moved to holster his drawn weapon before any shots were fired as he tried to physically remove Neal from his car.

Neal can be seen on the video ignoring the chance to surrender peacefully and instead “chose to draw his firearm and fire the first shot,” Rueter said.

“From the physical evidence present, it appears his first weapon jammed. The suspect then retreated back into his vehicle and then came out again with his other firearm in hand. He was able to expend all rounds from that weapon.”

Police video shows Wittmer knocked to the ground as he is hit by multiple rounds. His service weapon also jammed but he moved with lightning speed to clear it.

“His only recourse was to ensure the threat to himself and others was neutralized and, in so doing, was required to expend all rounds in his weapon as the suspect had done,” Rueter added.

Decatur Police Chief Shane Brandel said Wittmer continues to recover at home from his wounds and is now cleared to return to duty as soon as he is medically fit. Brandel said the same goes for Officer Austin Bowman who was shot once.

The third Decatur cop who fired his weapon, Officer Ryan Ricker, returned to duty Monday night with the department’s Community Action Team, which specifically targets gun violence.

Rueter described Ricker and his fellow officers as part of police teams “taking proactive measures” to address the plague of gun violence in Decatur perpetrated by suspects who “have no regard for the life or safety of others.”

Rueter said police had received a tip warning that Neal, a felon who had served 15 years for offenses including gun crime, was armed. Rueter said officers had used the legal tactic of a traffic stop to intercept him and Neal escalated the confrontation from there by refusing to comply with police demands.

The fourth officer involved in the shooting was Sheriff’s Deputy Travis Wolfe, the son of Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe. Sheriff Jim Root cleared him to return to duty Oct. 31 after conducting his own investigation into the use of deadly force.

Root said he had made his decision to clear Wolfe for duty earlier because the circumstances of this case were so clear-cut. “It was all captured on body cam and the officers were basically defending themselves,” he explained.

“So there were really not a lot of questions about the legality of the use of force. And the faster he (Wolfe) gets back into full service, the quicker the recovery for him.”

Brandel said his own department’s inquiry into the shooting had also concluded that all officers acted properly. He said the whole event had been traumatic for the Decatur community as well as the officers and families involved on all sides.

“This is a tragic event that doesn't go away easily,” he added. “However, the hope is with the closure of this case after both a criminal review as well as an internal review, that we as an agency and a community can move forward.”

That view was echoed by Michael Diggs, president of the Decatur Branch of the NAACP. He said the clear-cut video images of the shooting, whilst tragic, left little interpretation about the sequence of events that resulted in Neal’s death.

“Everything was pretty much straight forward in the video footage, everybody saw that,” he added. “I think most people are just kind of surprised by the way it happened and sorry to see somebody get killed that way. Our sadness and thoughts are for the person who was killed and also for our officers who had to go through that as well.”