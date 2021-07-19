Update: Victim in Eldorado stabbing, suspect knew each other, police say

The victim, a 34-year-old man, was found by police with a stab wound to the neck at West Eldorado and North Union streets​ at about 6:30 a.m. Monday, police said.

He died at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

The suspect is Paul D. Outland, 54, who faces a preliminary charge of first-degree murder.

He was last seen in the 900 block of North Monroe Street on Monday afternoon, police said. Outland should be considered armed and dangerous.

The victim and Outland know each other, said police, who described the stabbing as not a random act.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Macon County coroner will release the name of the victim once family members have been notified, police said. ​

Streets around Eldorado were closed Monday morning as police investigated the scene.

Preliminary charges are reviewed by the Macon County State's Attorney's Office.

​Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Decatur Police Detective Bureau at 217-424-2734 or Crimestoppers at 217-423-TIPS. Tips may also be texted to DPD333.​

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.