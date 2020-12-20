UPDATE: Violent weekend continues; 2 more shot in Decatur, one in the head, Sunday afternoon; police report

At 5:27 p.m. there were reports of gunfire in the 1400 block of East Garfield Avenue and officers answering that call were told multiple shots were fired from a vehicle witnesses described as a white Dodge or Chrysler older model minivan. Several 5.56mm shell casings, a round used by rifles, were recovered from the roadway but there were no reports of injuries, Copeland said.

But just 15 minutes later police were called to HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital where a 30-year-old man and his son, aged 10, had arrived after being shot while in the 2400 block of East William Street. Copeland said the man was hit in the arm and the boy had a wound to the wrist and neither injury was described as life-threatening.

This time police recovered 16 fired shell casings, including 13 of the 5.56mm rifle rounds and the rest 9mm handgun rounds. “We’re looking at the possibility that this (and the previous shootings) are connected,” Copeland added, but would not speculate further.