UPDATE: Watch now: Friends, fellow officers remember state trooper from Long Creek killed in Bondville crash

BONDVILLE — Mystery surrounds the death of Illinois State Trooper Todd Hanneken of Long Creek who was killed Thursday morning when his squad car rammed into a utility pole and a tree on Illinois 10 in Bondville.
The crash happened around 10:45 a.m. as Hanneken was on patrol but State Police said he was not responding to a call and there appeared to be no signs of foul play.
“The investigation is ongoing, but all the evidence and information we have points to single-car accident involving the trooper,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly in a press conference.
“We have no information to share beyond that; there is no reason at this time to indicate there was anything suspicious or anything nefarious or any information that indicates a collision (with another vehicle).”
Kelly said traffic crash reconstruction experts were now attempting to piece together what happened in the final moments of Hanneken’s life as the vehicle went out of control.
He emphasized again, however, that nothing so far indicated his trooper had been harmed by the actions of someone else. “There is nothing to indicate that there is any sort of criminal aspect to this at all,” he said of the tragedy.
The director was speaking at a news conference at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana where a moment of silence was held in honor of Hanneken’s memory. Kelly said now was the time for the public to think about the sacrifices made by officers like Hanneken and their families.
“Show love to those who serve because love is the reason they serve you,” he said.
“Our hearts are broken today but our spirit is not,” he said of his fellow officers. “To allow our spirit to be broken, to give into the darkness around us, would be to dishonor what Todd and his family stand for. We will honor him, we will honor his life, service, and the service and sacrifice of his family.”
Hanneken was awarded the Illinois State Police Medal of Honor for rescuing an Illinois Department of Transportation worker from a burning vehicle in May 2018. It had been rear-ended by a semitruck on Interstate 57.
"His dedication to duty and to his fellow man is an inspiration to us all. I wish him the very best, along with all of the survivors of the crash that day," said then-U.S. Rep. John Shimkus in a speech honoring Hanneken on the House floor in December 2019.
"Rest In Peace Trooper Hanneken. Thank you for your service and sacrifice," the Mount Zion Police Department posted on Facebook Thursday.
Bereaved friends and colleagues also paid their own tributes to the fallen officer Thursday, conjuring up memories of the man they said brightened their lives.
Friend Dustin Fink from Mount Zion watched his son grow up with Hanneken’s two boys and said the trooper coached his son in baseball.
“I remember his smile, his laugh, he had such an infectious laugh, and he was always just such a positive guy, the type of person that you always wanted to be around,” said Fink.
He recalled the horrific accident that earned the trooper his Medal of Honor, and said it was typical of Hanneken that he didn’t talk about it much. “He said ‘I was just doing my job, no big deal.’ He didn’t want attention, he was just a hero’s hero,” said Fink. “And now it’s just awful realizing the person that we lost; I feel terrible for his wife and kids and well, just knowing humanity has lost an unbelievable person.”
Former Macon County Sheriff Thomas Schneider, now deputy commander of the Macon County Law Enforcement Training Center, remembered Hanneken fondly from his law enforcement days.
He said he was easy to work with and a frequent visitor to the sheriff’s office as his patrol zone had covered this area. “He was almost like a co-worker in the sheriff’s office because no matter what, he was always there with a friendly smile on his face, wanting to help out with anything he could,” added Schneider.
He noted that Hanneken’s father had served as a state trooper and law enforcement was something of a proud family tradition, one that was followed with great pride and dedication. “It’s just a tragedy to know that Todd has left us,” said Schneider. “He was a remarkable young man.”
FROM THE ARCHIVES: A look back at Decatur police through the years 🚨
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid