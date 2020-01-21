Updated forecast: More flurries possible in Central Illinois on Wednesday

DECATUR — Weather conditions for the remainder of the week may provide a slippery morning commute Thursday and Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Lincoln.

Meteorologist Matt Barnes said a slow-moving system might impact the latter half of the week. The front moving in is a minor snowfall event affecting Central Illinois with a light snow on Wednesday night.

"Beyond that, during the day Thursday and Friday temperatures will be well above freezing in the 40s," he said. "Then it changes to light rain with minor accumulation on Wednesday and Thursday night, so it will probably melt."

Thursday will have a chance of snow before noon, then a chance of rain and snow mixture. "Cloudy, with a high near 35. South wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph," according to the weather service. "Chance of precipitation is 50 percent."

If your area receives snow in the morning, Barnes suggests drivers watch for road conditions, especially during morning commute. "We may have slushy and slick in spots," he said. "We're not dealing with a lot of snow, but it doesn't take a lot create slippery conditions."