Updated Macon County COVID data released

According to a reputable FDA official, updated data may support the eligibility of everyone aged 18 and older to obtain a Covid-19 vaccine booster shot. Veuer’s Chloe Hurst has the story!

DECATUR – The Macon County Health Department reported one COVID-19 related death and 21 new positive cases of the virus on Wednesday.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to 15,247 since the start of the pandemic.

COVID Graphic

County health educator Krystle Temple said the one death reported was a male in his 60s. This brings the county’s total number of deaths to 244 since the pandemic began.

As of Wednesday, Temple said, 17 Macon County residents were hospitalized.

A more detail breakdown of positive cases and deaths is released on Fridays.

The health department will also be providing COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week in Decatur.

The first dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be offered to those 12 and older at Millikin University, 1184 W. Main Street, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15.

Recipients must return on Friday, Nov. 10, to receive a second dose.

Do not attend if you are pregnant or nursing unless you have a doctor's note; or if you have previously received a COVID-19 vaccine of any kind.

Bring insurance card and photo ID if possible. Minors must be accompanied by an adult parent or guardian. If someone other than a parent of legal guardian is planning to bring a child, the permission/proxy form will need to be filled out and signed beforehand.

