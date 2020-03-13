UPDATED STORY: Decatur St. Patrick's Day parade is canceled

UPDATE, 8 A.M. FRIDAY: The St. Patrick's Day parade in Decatur is now canceled, organizer Jim Wrigley confirmed Friday morning.

"We've bowed to the realities to the moment," he said, "and very sadly are going to cancel the parade this year."

Wrigley said the decision came after discussion with city officials, who encouraged canceling the event but left the ultimate decision up to organizers.

"We agreed this was the responsible thing to do," he said. "The city, the state and everybody has many bigger problems than a parade."

DECATUR — The St. Patrick's Day parade scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, in downtown Decatur will continue as scheduled, according to parade organizer Jim Wrigley.

"I think cancelling the parade would be a panic reaction," Wrigley said.

