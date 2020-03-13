UPDATED STORY: Decatur St. Patrick's Day parade is canceled

UPDATE, 8 A.M. FRIDAY: The St. Patrick's Day parade in Decatur is now canceled, organizer Jim Wrigley confirmed Friday morning.
"We've bowed to the realities to the moment," he said, "and very sadly are going to cancel the parade this year."
Wrigley said the decision came after discussion with city officials, who encouraged canceling the event but left the ultimate decision up to organizers.
"We agreed this was the responsible thing to do," he said. "The city, the state and everybody has many bigger problems than a parade."
DECATUR — The St. Patrick's Day parade scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, in downtown Decatur will continue as scheduled, according to parade organizer Jim Wrigley.
"I think cancelling the parade would be a panic reaction," Wrigley said.
The event is sponsored by the local Knights of Columbus. Members of the group are in agreement that no conditions would cancel the parade, "unless there is a public health declaration for Decatur," Wrigley said.
Wrigley did not consider the Thursday announcement of guidelines by Gov. J.B. Pritzker to limit the spread of the coronavirus to be applicable to the parade.
Among those guidelines is one mandating all large-scale events exceeding 1,000 individuals be cancelled.
"I think it is a very safe thing to do," Wrigley said, noting it is outdoors and people aren't forced to be within close proximity of each other along the route.
Organizers are asking participants and visitors to remain home if they are not feeling well.
Chicago has cancelled its St. Patrick's Day celebration, and a number of other Decatur-area events were being called off Thursday because of the threat of coronavirus. For a developing list of cancellations, click here.
